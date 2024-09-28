Israel on High Alert After Hezbollah Leader's Elimination
Israel remains on high alert following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Military officials hope his death might prompt a change in Hezbollah's activities. However, ongoing vigilance is required as the group is expected to continue its attacks.
Israel is on heightened alert for a broader conflict following the elimination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani expressed hope that Nasrallah's death would influence the Iran-backed group to change its course of action.
'We hope this will change Hezbollah's actions,' Shoshani said during a media briefing after the military confirmed the killing of Nasrallah. However, he acknowledged that there is still significant work to be done in diminishing Hezbollah's operational capabilities.
'We've seen Hezbollah carry out attacks against us for a year. It's safe to assume they will continue or attempt to continue their attacks,' he added.
