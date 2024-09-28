Odisha CM Majhi Urges Police to Combat Rising Eve-Teasing Cases
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted the increase in eve-teasing cases in Odisha, urging police to ensure women's safety. He criticized the low conviction rates in crimes against women and demanded district-wise data for better planning. Majhi emphasized zero tolerance toward crimes against women, advocating for respectful treatment at police stations.
Noting a concerning rise in eve-teasing incidents across Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed police on Saturday to prioritize women's safety on the streets.
At the Collectors' Conference, Majhi pointed out a troubling trend of low conviction rates in crimes against women over the past 22 years. Emphasizing his government's intolerance toward such crimes, he demanded action.
Majhi urged police officials to allow women, including students, to feel secure and move freely. He also stressed the necessity of respectful treatment at police stations and admonished corrupt or negligent officers to amend their ways.
