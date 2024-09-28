Left Menu

Odisha CM Majhi Urges Police to Combat Rising Eve-Teasing Cases

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted the increase in eve-teasing cases in Odisha, urging police to ensure women's safety. He criticized the low conviction rates in crimes against women and demanded district-wise data for better planning. Majhi emphasized zero tolerance toward crimes against women, advocating for respectful treatment at police stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:18 IST
Odisha CM Majhi Urges Police to Combat Rising Eve-Teasing Cases
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Noting a concerning rise in eve-teasing incidents across Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed police on Saturday to prioritize women's safety on the streets.

At the Collectors' Conference, Majhi pointed out a troubling trend of low conviction rates in crimes against women over the past 22 years. Emphasizing his government's intolerance toward such crimes, he demanded action.

Majhi urged police officials to allow women, including students, to feel secure and move freely. He also stressed the necessity of respectful treatment at police stations and admonished corrupt or negligent officers to amend their ways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024