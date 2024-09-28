Left Menu

Controversy Swirls Around Union Finance Minister Over Electoral Bonds Case

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others based on a court directive, following a complaint regarding the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme.

According to the police, sections 384 (extortion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with 34 (common intention) have been invoked against Minister Sitharaman, ED officials, and BJP office-bearers at state and national levels.

The complaint, filed by Adarsh R Iyer, Co-President of 'Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath' (JSP), alleges that the accused extorted funds worth over ₹8,000 crore under the guise of electoral bonds. The alleged scheme was deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in February.

Karnataka CM Siddaramiah questioned why Sitharaman hasn't resigned if she is held to the same standard as him. However, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy defended Sitharaman, arguing that she didn't personally benefit.

Opposition leaders, including BJP's R Ashoka, dismissed the Congress's criticisms, stating that the Supreme Court has already ruled on the electoral bond issue, while the MUDA case against Siddaramiah involved personal gain from government land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

