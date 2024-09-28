Left Menu

Significant Setback: Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah leader, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, marking a significant blow to the group. The attack also targeted another top Hezbollah leader and has sparked fears of a wider conflict, drawing in major powers like Iran and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:57 IST
death

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, has been confirmed dead by the Iran-backed group after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. This tragic event occurred amid an intense series of Israeli attacks targeting Hezbollah.

Hezbollah vowed to continue its resistance against Israel, emphasizing its support for Gaza and Lebanon's honourable people. The group didn't specify the exact circumstances of Nasrallah's death.

Following his death, Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV aired Koran verses. The Israeli military claimed responsibility for the 'targeted strike' on Hezbollah's underground headquarters in Dahiyeh, killing Nasrallah and other commanders.

Nasrallah's death follows a catastrophic fortnight for Hezbollah, with significant losses including an attack on communications devices and several commander's deaths due to increased Israeli airstrikes.

Saturday saw further airstrikes, escalating tensions and fears of a broader conflict involving Iran and the United States. Residents of Dahiyeh have fled to safer areas as the bombardment from both sides continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

