U.S. Vows to Prevent Iran's Exploitation of Lebanon

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin assured Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that the U.S. will prevent Iran and its affiliates from exploiting Lebanon or expanding conflict. Austin emphasized America's commitment to Israel's defense and readiness to protect U.S. forces and facilities in the region.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin assured Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that the United States is determined to prevent Iran and Iran-backed groups from exploiting the situation in Lebanon or expanding the conflict.
In a call on Friday, Austin expressed full U.S. support for Israel's right to defend itself, according to Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder.
Austin emphasized that the United States remains prepared to protect U.S. forces and facilities in the region and is committed to the defense of Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
