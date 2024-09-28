Left Menu

Biden Supports Israel Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

U.S. President Joe Biden called Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah a 'measure of justice' and reaffirmed support for Israel's defense against Iran-backed groups. Despite global calls for a ceasefire, Israel proceeds with strikes in Lebanon. Biden emphasizes diplomacy to de-escalate ongoing conflicts.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday called Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah 'a measure of justice' for his many victims and affirmed Washington's full support for Israel's right to defend itself against Iran-supported groups. Biden released a statement directing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to enhance the defense posture of U.S. military forces in the Middle East to deter aggression and reduce the risk of a broader war.

Biden stated that the U.S. aims to de-escalate ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon through diplomatic means, despite Israel's rejection of global calls for a ceasefire with Hezbollah. Israel continues its strikes in Lebanon, raising fears of an all-out regional war.

Biden reiterated his unequivocal support for Israel's strike on Nasrallah, noting Hezbollah's and Nasrallah's responsibility for the deaths of Americans and others. He underscored the need for diplomatic solutions while Vice President Kamala Harris echoed his sentiments, highlighting the U.S. commitment to Israel's security and the pursuit of regional stability.

