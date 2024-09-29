Ceasefire Call After Beirut Airstrike
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged an immediate ceasefire after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. He discussed the situation with Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati, emphasizing diplomacy as the only path to security and stability for both Lebanese and Israeli people.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-09-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 00:10 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called for an immediate ceasefire following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut that resulted in the death of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Speaking after a conversation with Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Lammy stressed the urgency of ending the bloodshed through diplomatic means.
He underscored that a diplomatic solution is the only way to restore security and stability for both the Lebanese and Israeli people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
