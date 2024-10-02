Excise Department Extends Licence Fee Deadline Amid ESCIMS Portal Glitch

In response to a technical glitch in the ESCIMS portal, the excise department has extended the deadline for the licence fee submission by hotels, clubs, and restaurants. The glitch caused significant disruption, leading to a shortage in liquor stock and a notable decline in revenue.

The ESCIMS portal is essential for placing liquor orders and handling documentation for licensees. The malfunctioning portal, which was mostly defunct in September, resulted in a sharp decline in daily liquor sales and revenue for the excise department.

The portal has since been restored, allowing licensees to place orders and generate transit passes. The excise department has extended the licence fee deadline to October 14, following a drop in average monthly revenue from Rs 750 crore to Rs 400 crore in September.

(With inputs from agencies.)