Tensions Escalate in Middle East as U.S. Vows Defense Posture
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant following Iran's missile attack on Israel. Austin affirmed Washington's readiness to defend its interests in the Middle East. Iran's attack was a response to Israel's military campaign in Lebanon. Israel and the U.S. promise retaliation amid fears of wider conflict.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin engaged in a critical conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday, following Iran's missile attack on Israel.
In response to Israel's recent military campaign in Lebanon, Iran launched ballistic missiles, but the attack was deemed ineffective by Washington, highlighting no injuries in Israel.
With rising fears of a broader conflict, the U.S. and Israel have vowed to retaliate against Tehran. Austin confirmed America's preparedness to defend its interests and allies in the volatile region.
