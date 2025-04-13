Tehran and Washington: New Era of Nuclear Negotiations Begins

The United States and Iran have initiated direct talks on Tehran's nuclear program, marking a significant diplomatic move since Donald Trump returned to the White House. Held in Muscat, Oman, the discussions involved U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The direct communication was hailed by the White House as "very positive and constructive," though acknowledging the complexities involved. Iranian and American officials remain committed to resolving deep-seated issues, with both sides expressing a desire for a swift agreement.

With Trump's threat of airstrikes and Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, stakes are high. However, U.S. sanctions relief and Iran's nuclear concessions are expected to dominate further negotiations set to continue. Iran remains steadfast against dismantling its program entirely, complicating efforts for a lasting resolution.

