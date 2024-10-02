ACB Raids Rajasthan for Disproportionate Assets Probe
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted search operations in multiple locations across Rajasthan. This action followed a complaint regarding disproportionate assets against Kota Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Vijay. The searches were carried out in several locations, including Kota, Jaipur, and Dausa, after verifying the complaint.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday executed search operations at various locations in Rajasthan based on a disproportionate assets complaint against Kota Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Vijay, sources disclosed.
Starting at 7 am, the ACB conducted searches in Kota, Jaipur, and Dausa after verifying the complaint's validity, according to sources within the agency.
Rajendra Vijay, an IAS promotee, assumed the role of Kota Divisional Commissioner last week, having previously served as district collector for Baran and Balotra.
