Iran's Missile Strike: A Defensive Retaliation

Early on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi declared on social media platform X that Iran's missile strike against Israel was an act of self-defense. He emphasized that the action would cease unless Israel provokes further retaliation.

Tehran launched the missiles on Tuesday, responding to the killing of leaders of Iranian-aligned groups. Araqchi stated that Washington was warned not to interfere following the attack.

According to Araqchi, communication after the attack was to assert Iran's right to self-defense. He also highlighted Iran's prior restraint and intent to maintain regional peace, unless further provoked by Israel. The Iranian foreign ministry urged the UN Security Council to act to protect regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)