Houthis Target Military Posts in Israel with 'Quds 5' Rockets
Houthi militants have launched 'Quds 5' rockets at military targets deep in Israel, according to spokesperson Yahya Saree. This attack is a continuation of support for Palestinians against Israel. The group warns that ongoing support for Israel from the U.S. and U.K. will lead to further military actions.
Yemen's Houthi militants targeted military posts deep within Israel using three 'Quds 5' rockets, according to the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree on Wednesday.
Despite the claims, the Israeli military did not announce any rocket fire from Yemen. The Iranian-backed Houthi group has consistently launched missiles and drones at Israel in solidarity with Palestinians, particularly since the Gaza war escalated with a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.
Saree warned that continuous support for Israel from the United States and the United Kingdom would put their interests 'under fire' and promised to expand military operations against Israel and its allies until the aggression in Gaza and Lebanon ceased.
(With inputs from agencies.)
