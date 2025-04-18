Left Menu

Hamas Declines Interim Truce, Pushes for Comprehensive Gaza War Deal

Hamas seeks a comprehensive deal to end the Gaza war, rejecting Israel's interim truce offer. The group wants to swap Israeli hostages for Palestinians jailed in Israel. Egyptian mediators struggle to revive a ceasefire, with negotiations stalling and violence ongoing. Israel demands demilitarization and hostage release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 03:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hamas has rejected Israel's offer of an interim truce in Gaza, instead advocating for a comprehensive deal that would see all Israeli hostages exchanged for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel. This announcement was made by Khalil Al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official, who clarified the group's unwillingness to accept partial agreements.

Ongoing talks mediated by Egypt have failed to yield progress, with both sides accusing each other of hindrances. The stalled negotiations are complicating efforts to reinstate a ceasefire broken last month, further prolonging the Gaza conflict.

Hostilities continue with casualties on both sides; Israeli airstrikes have resulted in significant Palestinian civilian casualties. Hamas still holds out for a negotiation package, as violence shows no sign of abating. The international community watches as pressure mounts for a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

