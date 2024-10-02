Left Menu

Fall of Vuhledar: Russian Forces Gain Strategic Foothold

Russian troops have seized control of Vuhledar, a key town in eastern Ukraine, marking a significant breakthrough in their ongoing offensive. The town's capture follows intense bombardments and advances since the 2022 invasion. Control of Vuhledar offers strategic advantages for Russian forces in the Donbas region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:38 IST
Russian troops have seized complete control of the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhledar, a stronghold that has withstood fierce Russian attacks since the onset of the 2022 war, according to Russian war bloggers and media reports on Wednesday. Video footage published on Russian Telegram channels showed troops waving the Russian tricolor flag over the town's ruined buildings.

The Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper reported that Vuhledar fell after the last remaining Ukrainian forces from the 72nd Mechanized Brigade evacuated the town on Tuesday night. The SHOT Telegram channel and pro-Russian war bloggers confirmed Vuhledar's fall, though official confirmation from Russian and Ukrainian military sources remains absent.

Despite a Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk region in early August, Russian forces have advanced quickly along key points of the front in the Donetsk region, capturing strategic targets such as Ukrainsk and surrounding Vuhledar. The control of Vuhledar, located at the juncture of eastern and southern battlefields, is expected to facilitate Russia's further advances into Ukrainian territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

