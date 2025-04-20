Blasts Shake Donetsk Amid Easter Ceasefire
Multiple explosions occurred in Russian-controlled Donetsk despite a ceasefire declared for Easter. Reports indicate at least three blasts, but verification remains pending. While Russia announced a ceasefire, Ukraine claims artillery fire continued, demanding a longer cessation of hostilities.
Several explosions occurred in Donetsk, an area under Russian control, despite a declared Easter ceasefire on Sunday, as reported by the Russian news agency TASS.
The city's tranquility was shattered by at least three reported blasts. The TASS state news agency and RIA reporter confirmed hearing these explosions, though independent verification by Reuters is currently pending.
Amidst the violence, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a one-day ceasefire, which was not completely adhered to as per Ukraine's claims of ongoing artillery fire. Kyiv is calling for a more extended cessation of hostilities.
