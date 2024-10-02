Left Menu

Maersk Navigates Challenges to Continue Operations in Lebanon

Despite the escalating security situation in Lebanon, container shipping company Maersk continues to provide service in Beirut with two weekly calls. The company ensures the safety and accountability of its staff in Lebanon and Israel. The Beirut office employs 21 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 14:08 IST
Container shipping giant Maersk has announced its ongoing commitment to serving Lebanese customers, despite the worsening security scenario in the country. The company maintains two weekly callings in Beirut.

"While Maersk's business in the country is impacted, we currently remain in a position to serve our customers," a Maersk spokesperson stated in an email.

Ensuring the safety of its employees, Maersk confirmed that all staff members in Lebanon and Israel are safe and accounted for. The Beirut office, employing 21 people, continues to operate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

