Kremlin Calls for Restraint Amid Middle East Tensions

The Kremlin on Wednesday raised concerns over the escalating tensions in the Middle East, urging all parties to exhibit restraint. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russia is maintaining contact with all involved sides and strongly condemns any actions causing civilian casualties.

Simultaneously, the Israeli military reported that regular infantry and armored units are now engaged in ground operations in southern Lebanon. The move is a response to a barrage of Iranian missile strikes, as Israel seeks to increase pressure on Hezbollah.

