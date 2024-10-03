Trump's Post-Election Legal Challenges: Immunity on the Line
Federal prosecutors claim former President Donald Trump resorted to criminal activities after losing the 2020 election. A recent court filing argues that Trump should not be immune from prosecution for his efforts to overturn the election results, describing them as private rather than official acts.
In a provocative court filing unsealed on Wednesday, federal prosecutors have argued that former President Donald Trump committed crimes after his 2020 election defeat. The filing, from special counsel Jack Smith's team, challenges Trump's claim to immunity based on a recent Supreme Court opinion.
The opinion provided broad immunity for official acts by former presidents. However, prosecutors contend that Trump's actions, which allegedly included attempts to convince former Vice President Mike Pence to ignore electoral votes, were personal rather than official, and thus shouldn't be protected.
According to the filing, Trump's initiative to remain in power involved private co-conspirators and criminal methods to disrupt the electoral process. Prosecutors are urging US District Judge Tanya Chutkan to uphold the charges in the ongoing indictment.
