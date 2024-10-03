Left Menu

Russian Guided Bomb Hits Kharkiv Apartment Block, Injures Eight

A Russian guided bomb hit a five-storey apartment block in Kharkiv, Ukraine, causing fires and injuring eight people, according to local officials. Emergency crews evacuated residents and dealt with the blaze. At least ten cars were also engulfed in flames. Kharkiv has faced frequent attacks in the ongoing war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 02:26 IST
Russian Guided Bomb Hits Kharkiv Apartment Block, Injures Eight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian guided bomb struck a five-storey apartment block in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, late on Wednesday, local officials reported. The impact ignited fires and injured eight people.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov mentioned on the Telegram messaging app that the bomb hit between the third and fourth floors. Emergency crews rushed to evacuate the building, ensuring all residents were accounted for, and tackled the ensuing fire. At least ten cars parked nearby were also burning.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the injury toll stood at eight and noted that guided bombs had struck two city districts. Located just 30 km from the Russian border, Kharkiv has been a frequent target throughout the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024