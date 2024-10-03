Russian Guided Bomb Hits Kharkiv Apartment Block, Injures Eight

A Russian guided bomb struck a five-storey apartment block in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, late on Wednesday, local officials reported. The impact ignited fires and injured eight people.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov mentioned on the Telegram messaging app that the bomb hit between the third and fourth floors. Emergency crews rushed to evacuate the building, ensuring all residents were accounted for, and tackled the ensuing fire. At least ten cars parked nearby were also burning.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the injury toll stood at eight and noted that guided bombs had struck two city districts. Located just 30 km from the Russian border, Kharkiv has been a frequent target throughout the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)