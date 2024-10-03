Tensions Escalate: Israeli Strikes Hit Beirut Amid Hezbollah Clashes

In a dramatic escalation, Israeli forces bombed Beirut early Thursday, marking their deadliest day involving Hezbollah in a year, resulting in at least six fatalities. Israeli military operations were confirmed in the Lebanese capital, causing widespread fear and chaos among residents.

The strike targeted an area near Bachoura, just steps from Beirut's downtown district. Lebanese health officials confirmed six deaths and seven injuries. Witnesses described heavy explosions as the city grapples with uncertainty, with global leaders urging de-escalation.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah and its allies have intensified assaults, with incidents like drone attacks on Tel Aviv. With Israel urging caution, the situation raises fears of a broader Middle Eastern conflict, complicating international relations with responses from the U.S. and China.

