Left Menu

Steadying Euro Zone Yields Amid Middle East Tensions

Euro zone government bond yields remained stable, influenced by European Central Bank rate cut expectations and tensions in the Middle East. Germany's and Italy's bond yields showed little movement, as investors leaned towards safer assets, anticipating potential rate cuts by the ECB in October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:22 IST
Steadying Euro Zone Yields Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Euro zone government bond yields remained stable on Thursday, influenced by expectations of interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Germany's 10-year bond yield, regarded as the euro zone benchmark, hovered around 2.1%, showing little change.

Recent weak growth indicators and inflation rates below the ECB's 2% target have contributed to lower yields, prompting major Wall Street banks to anticipate the ECB's interest rate cuts in October. This anticipation is reflected in market pricing, which shows a 95% probability of a 25 basis point rate reduction.

Concerns over the Middle East tensions have also driven investors towards the relative safety of German bunds, affecting yield movements. Italy's 10-year bond yield remained mostly unchanged at 3.44%, maintaining the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields at 133 basis points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024