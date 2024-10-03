Swedish Teens Suspected in Copenhagen Embassy Explosions

Danish police are set to request a Copenhagen court's approval on Thursday for the detention of two Swedish teenagers accused of detonating hand grenades. The alleged incidents occurred on Wednesday near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen, causing damage but no reported injuries.

The suspects, aged 16 and 19, were linked to two explosions that investigators report happened in the early hours of Wednesday. A building close to the embassy suffered damage from the blasts.

A third Swedish national, also aged 19, was questioned but subsequently released, as confirmed by Danish police. The case raises significant concerns about security in diplomatic areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)