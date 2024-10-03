UK's Urgent Evacuation Effort: Charter Flights for British Nationals in Lebanon

The UK government has announced more chartered flights to evacuate British nationals from Lebanon amid escalating tensions with Israel. This move comes as the security situation worsens and demand for evacuation flights increases. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed flights will continue as long as it remains safe to do so.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized the priority of British citizens' safety, urging those in Lebanon to register with the FCDO and leave immediately. The government's updated policy allows registered British nationals, their spouses, partners, and children to secure seats, providing they hold valid travel documents.

Defence Secretary John Healey has engaged with military personnel in Cyprus as part of contingency planning, reiterating the UK's call for de-escalation. The FCDO continues to support diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire between Lebanese Hezbollah and Israel, in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

(With inputs from agencies.)