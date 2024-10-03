Tensions Flare in Kishtwar: Security Forces Engage Terrorists

A brief exchange of fire erupted in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces engaged with suspected terrorists during a search operation on Thursday, according to officials.

Acting on precise intelligence about terrorist presence, security forces launched a coordinated search effort in the Chatroo area, as stated by a police spokesperson.

The standoff included an exchange of gunfire from both sides. Recent months have seen several gunfights in Kishtwar, notably the encounter on September 13, which resulted in the deaths of two Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, in Naidgham.

