Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Kishtwar: Security Forces Engage Terrorists

A brief exchange of fire occurred between security forces and terrorists in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, following intelligence of terrorist presence. This comes after ongoing skirmishes, including a recent deadly encounter on September 13 in Chatroo, wherein two Army personnel were killed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-10-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 15:03 IST
Tensions Flare in Kishtwar: Security Forces Engage Terrorists
  • Country:
  • India

A brief exchange of fire erupted in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces engaged with suspected terrorists during a search operation on Thursday, according to officials.

Acting on precise intelligence about terrorist presence, security forces launched a coordinated search effort in the Chatroo area, as stated by a police spokesperson.

The standoff included an exchange of gunfire from both sides. Recent months have seen several gunfights in Kishtwar, notably the encounter on September 13, which resulted in the deaths of two Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, in Naidgham.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024