Left Menu

Crafting Vendor Policies: Himachal Pradesh's Public Consultation Approach

A committee in Himachal Pradesh is working on a policy for street vendors, seeking public opinion before finalizing regulations. Public input will be gathered via newspapers, emails, and social media. Legal and procedural aspects are discussed, with further meetings planned to refine the policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:08 IST
Crafting Vendor Policies: Himachal Pradesh's Public Consultation Approach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The first meeting of a committee to frame a street vendors' policy in Himachal Pradesh emphasized the importance of public consultation. Headed by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, the committee will consider input from newspapers, emails, and social media to hone regulations.

Lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania established this seven-member group, highlighting the necessity of regulating vendors in rural zones. Aligning with this vision, Chauhan suggested Panchayati Raj bodies devise rules to govern rural vendors effectively.

Further discussions will focus on the execution of the policy in urban areas, involving decisions on vending zones and identity verification amid growing demands for local vendor registration. The next meeting is set for November 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024