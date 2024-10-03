Crafting Vendor Policies: Himachal Pradesh's Public Consultation Approach
A committee in Himachal Pradesh is working on a policy for street vendors, seeking public opinion before finalizing regulations. Public input will be gathered via newspapers, emails, and social media. Legal and procedural aspects are discussed, with further meetings planned to refine the policy.
- Country:
- India
The first meeting of a committee to frame a street vendors' policy in Himachal Pradesh emphasized the importance of public consultation. Headed by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, the committee will consider input from newspapers, emails, and social media to hone regulations.
Lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania established this seven-member group, highlighting the necessity of regulating vendors in rural zones. Aligning with this vision, Chauhan suggested Panchayati Raj bodies devise rules to govern rural vendors effectively.
Further discussions will focus on the execution of the policy in urban areas, involving decisions on vending zones and identity verification amid growing demands for local vendor registration. The next meeting is set for November 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
