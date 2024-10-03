Dramatic Turn as Accused in Badlapur Case Neutralized: Police Recovering
Thane police officers Abhijit More and Sanjay Shinde have been discharged from the hospital after an attempted shooting by accused Akshay Shinde during transit. The incident resulted in Shinde's death, who faced allegations of sexual assault. Officer Nilesh More remains hospitalized but in stable condition.
Police officers Abhijit More and Sanjay Shinde were released from a hospital following an incident involving gunfire during the transit of suspect Akshay Shinde. Shot dead while resisting custody, Shinde was accused in a sexual assault case.
Akshay Shinde, charged with sexually assaulting minors at his workplace, seized a policeman's firearm during his transfer from Taloja jail and opened fire. The altercation ended with him being shot, eliminating the threat on September 23.
Officer Nilesh More, critically wounded during the encounter, is still recuperating at Jupiter Hospital. Although his recovery is ongoing, doctors report his condition as stable, and he may soon be discharged.
