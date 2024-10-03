Left Menu

Dramatic Turn as Accused in Badlapur Case Neutralized: Police Recovering

Thane police officers Abhijit More and Sanjay Shinde have been discharged from the hospital after an attempted shooting by accused Akshay Shinde during transit. The incident resulted in Shinde's death, who faced allegations of sexual assault. Officer Nilesh More remains hospitalized but in stable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:32 IST
Dramatic Turn as Accused in Badlapur Case Neutralized: Police Recovering
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police officers Abhijit More and Sanjay Shinde were released from a hospital following an incident involving gunfire during the transit of suspect Akshay Shinde. Shot dead while resisting custody, Shinde was accused in a sexual assault case.

Akshay Shinde, charged with sexually assaulting minors at his workplace, seized a policeman's firearm during his transfer from Taloja jail and opened fire. The altercation ended with him being shot, eliminating the threat on September 23.

Officer Nilesh More, critically wounded during the encounter, is still recuperating at Jupiter Hospital. Although his recovery is ongoing, doctors report his condition as stable, and he may soon be discharged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024