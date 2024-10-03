Left Menu

Army's Strategic Move: Relocating Villages for Safety

The Indian Army is considering relocating villages near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure residents' safety amid security concerns. This proposal entails a collaborative effort with civil authorities. Security and socio-economic challenges necessitate the move, as development in these locations is impeded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army is formulating a significant proposal to relocate villages located near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative aims to better protect residents' lives amidst ongoing security concerns, according to Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, a top Army officer.

The proposal is currently under discussion, with detailed blueprints already in place. However, successful implementation requires collaboration with the civil administration due to the various factors involved, Lt Gen Ghai noted.

While the primary focus is on security, socio-economic factors cannot be overlooked. Lt Gen Ghai emphasized the evolving nature of the plan and its necessity, especially during cross-border tensions, ensuring both safety and development are addressed for these communities.

