Headmaster Arrested: Dark Clouds Over Changlang School

A government school headmaster in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district was arrested for sending inappropriate messages to girl students, leading to their dropping out or irregular attendance. A special police team apprehended him after complaints were filed, charging him under BNS and POCSO Act sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case from Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, a government school's headmaster has been arrested for allegedly sending objectionable messages to the mobile phones of several girl students.

The headmaster from the government secondary school at Gautampur, Diyun circle, was apprehended following a complaint filed by the students, according to Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu. The allegations included reports of students dropping out or missing classes due to what was described as 'persistent harassment.'

Reports accuse the headmaster of sending sexually explicit messages to female students of classes 9 and 10 and attempting to lure them with financial aid and exam promotions. An investigative team, led by Miao SDPO Maga Tago and other officers, arrested the accused and charged him under the BNS and POCSO Act after an initial inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

