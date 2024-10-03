Left Menu

FIFA Investigates Discrimination Claim Against Israel's Football Association

FIFA's disciplinary committee is investigating allegations by the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) against the Israel Football Association (IFA). The PFA has accused the IFA of discrimination and complicity in international law violations. FIFA will assess the participation of Israeli teams based in Palestinian territories. Sanctions are proposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:01 IST
FIFA's disciplinary committee is set to investigate discrimination allegations lodged by the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) against the Israel Football Association (IFA), following a proposal to suspend Israel over the Gaza conflict. The PFA claims the IFA is complicit in international law violations and discrimination against Arab players.

FIFA has tasked its Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee to evaluate the presence of Israeli teams allegedly based in Palestinian territories. This investigation will determine the legalities of their involvement in Israeli football competitions, as claimed by the PFA.

The PFA's call for FIFA to sanction Israeli teams, including the national side, comes amid assertions that Israeli settlements on Palestinian land breach international law. At least 92 non-professional Palestinian players have reportedly died, and football infrastructure damaged, during ongoing regional violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

