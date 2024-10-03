FIFA Investigates Discrimination Claim Against Israel's Football Association

FIFA's disciplinary committee is set to investigate discrimination allegations lodged by the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) against the Israel Football Association (IFA), following a proposal to suspend Israel over the Gaza conflict. The PFA claims the IFA is complicit in international law violations and discrimination against Arab players.

FIFA has tasked its Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee to evaluate the presence of Israeli teams allegedly based in Palestinian territories. This investigation will determine the legalities of their involvement in Israeli football competitions, as claimed by the PFA.

The PFA's call for FIFA to sanction Israeli teams, including the national side, comes amid assertions that Israeli settlements on Palestinian land breach international law. At least 92 non-professional Palestinian players have reportedly died, and football infrastructure damaged, during ongoing regional violence.

