Corruption Crackdown: NIA Officer Arrested for Bribery
A CBI operation led to the arrest of NIA Deputy SP Ajay Pratap Singh and two middlemen for accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe in Patna. The arrests followed allegations by Rocky Yadav, who claimed Singh extorted money to avoid implicating his family in a weapons-related case.
In a major anti-corruption operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a National Investigation Agency (NIA) Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ajay Pratap Singh, in Patna. The arrest was made along with two middlemen for allegedly accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe, officials disclosed on Thursday.
The operation unfolded after a complaint from Rocky Yadav, owner of Ramaiya Construction, who accused Singh of extorting money under the threat of falsely implicating his family in an illicit weapon stocking case. According to the CBI, Singh demanded a bribe to allow Yadav to avoid legal repercussions.
Following a sting operation, Singh and his accomplices were apprehended accepting illegal gratification. Searches at various locations in Gaya, Patna, and Varanasi led to the seizure of the bribe money. The case highlights persistent challenges in combating corruption within India's investigative agencies.
