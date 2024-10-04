Left Menu

UN Security Council Backs Guterres Amid Tensions

The United Nations Security Council expressed support for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres following Israel's foreign minister's decision to bar him from entering the country. The 15-member council emphasized that disengaging with the U.N. Secretary-General is counterproductive, especially given the rising tensions in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 03:18 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 03:18 IST
UN Security Council Backs Guterres Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council has thrown its full support behind Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, following Israel's move to bar his entry into the nation, as announced by Israel's foreign minister.

The council, comprising 15 members, noted in an official statement the counterproductiveness of not engaging with the U.N. Secretary-General, especially amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Curiously, the statement refrained from directly naming Israel, highlighting the council's consensus-based approach to such matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024