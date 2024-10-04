UN Security Council Backs Guterres Amid Tensions

The United Nations Security Council has thrown its full support behind Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, following Israel's move to bar his entry into the nation, as announced by Israel's foreign minister.

The council, comprising 15 members, noted in an official statement the counterproductiveness of not engaging with the U.N. Secretary-General, especially amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Curiously, the statement refrained from directly naming Israel, highlighting the council's consensus-based approach to such matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)