UN Security Council Backs Guterres Amid Tensions
The United Nations Security Council expressed support for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres following Israel's foreign minister's decision to bar him from entering the country. The 15-member council emphasized that disengaging with the U.N. Secretary-General is counterproductive, especially given the rising tensions in the Middle East.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 03:18 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 03:18 IST
The United Nations Security Council has thrown its full support behind Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, following Israel's move to bar his entry into the nation, as announced by Israel's foreign minister.
The council, comprising 15 members, noted in an official statement the counterproductiveness of not engaging with the U.N. Secretary-General, especially amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Curiously, the statement refrained from directly naming Israel, highlighting the council's consensus-based approach to such matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
