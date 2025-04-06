Left Menu

Foundation Laid for Nandigram Ram Temple Amidst Political Tensions

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, laid the foundation stone for a Ram Temple in Nandigram, Purba Medinipur. The event marks a significant moment amidst political tensions, echoing past land acquisition protests from 2007. The foundation stone was laid amid religious chanting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 11:32 IST
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, took a pivotal step by laying the foundation stone for a Ram Temple in Nandigram, Purba Medinipur district on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Adhikari, a BJP MLA, commemorated the event amidst historical echoes of the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement, when Nandigram became a focal point of protests under the Left Front's rule. The foundation stone was placed at Sonachura village, which witnessed the tragic death of seven protestors during the conflict over land acquisition on January 6, 2007.

The ceremony, attended by supporters and devotees, resounded with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' as Adhikari led a Ram Navami rally from Shahid Minar in Sonachura. In a related development, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to inaugurate a Jagannath Temple in Digha later this month, adding a layer to the political and cultural tapestry of the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

