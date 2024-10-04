Left Menu

Nuclear Standoff: Kim Jong Un vs. Yoon Suk Yeol

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to use all available offensive forces, including nuclear weapons, if its sovereignty is threatened by outside forces. This declaration came in response to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's comments about ending North Korea's regime, escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued a stark warning, declaring the country's willingness to deploy nuclear weapons if its sovereignty faces external threats, according to the state news agency KCNA.

In a biting critique, Kim targeted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, accusing him of jeopardizing regional stability with comments made during a military day event. Yoon had previously suggested potential actions to dismantle North Korea's regime.

This exchange has intensified the longstanding conflict on the Korean Peninsula, with South Korea's demonstration of military prowess and a stern warning from Yoon against North Korean nuclear activity, backed by U.S. support.

