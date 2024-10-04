Biden Strives for Peace Amid Middle East Tensions: No 'All-Out War'

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Tehran, U.S. President Joe Biden voiced confidence that an 'all-out war' in the Middle East could be averted. His comments come as Israel considers its options following Iran's largest offensive yet against its adversary.

Biden stressed the need for continued efforts to avert war while expressing opposition to Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. These developments have contributed to global hikes in oil prices, triggering concerns over potential disruptions in supply.

Biden's dialogues with Israeli counterparts are in progress, as global powers push for a 21-day ceasefire in the Israel-Lebanon conflict, where violence and rocket exchanges continue, drawing in significant regional players.

(With inputs from agencies.)