Biden Strives for Peace Amid Middle East Tensions: No 'All-Out War'
U.S. President Joe Biden expressed optimism that an 'all-out war' in the Middle East could be avoided despite rising tensions between Israel and Iran. As airstrikes and rocket attacks escalate, international calls for a ceasefire intensify. Biden confirms ongoing discussions with Israel but opposes strikes on Iran's nuclear sites.
Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Tehran, U.S. President Joe Biden voiced confidence that an 'all-out war' in the Middle East could be averted. His comments come as Israel considers its options following Iran's largest offensive yet against its adversary.
Biden stressed the need for continued efforts to avert war while expressing opposition to Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. These developments have contributed to global hikes in oil prices, triggering concerns over potential disruptions in supply.
Biden's dialogues with Israeli counterparts are in progress, as global powers push for a 21-day ceasefire in the Israel-Lebanon conflict, where violence and rocket exchanges continue, drawing in significant regional players.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Middle East
- Joe Biden
- Israel
- Iran
- war
- Peace
- Hezbollah
- conflict
- ceasefire
- airstrikes
ALSO READ
Colombian Government Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack
Taiwan Monitors Security Over Pagers Linked to Hezbollah