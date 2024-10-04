Controversy Flares as Crime Branch Clears Kerala CM's Security in Youth Congress Incident
The Crime Branch has cleared Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's security team of assaulting Youth Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Yatra. Congress protests, highlighting injuries to KSU members, caused by police under Z-plus security. They criticize the report as lacking credibility and challenge the rule of law.
The Crime Branch has issued a clean chit to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's gunman and security officials in connection with the alleged assault on Youth Congress and KSU workers during the Nava Kerala yatra last December. This decision has sparked a vehement protest from the Congress.
According to the final report filed with the Alappuzha judicial first class magistrate court, the Crime Branch stated that police officials Anil Kumar and Sandeep were fulfilling their duty by stopping Youth Congress-KSU workers Ajay Jewel Kuriakose and A D Thomas from approaching the Chief Minister's vehicle, which has Z-plus security coverage.
KPCC president K Sudhakaran criticized the Crime Branch's report as attacking the rule of law, suggesting that it undeservedly exonerates the officials involved in the alleged assault. Sudhakaran emphasized the seriousness of the injuries sustained and asserted that evidence of police brutality remains on social media, contrary to the Crime Branch's report.
