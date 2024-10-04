Controversial Appeal Win: Officers Reinstated after Stop-and-Search of Athletes

The controversial dismissal of two London police officers over a stop-and-search incident involving Black athletes has been overturned. Officers were reinstated after an appeal panel found the initial ruling against them irrational.

The athletes, Bianca Williams and Ricardo dos Santos, were stopped by police in 2020 amid suspicions about their driving. The footage of the incident caused a stir, with Williams clearly distressed and handcuffed, her baby in the back seat.

The debate over racial profiling was reignited as the officers were cleared of misconduct charges. The couple plans to challenge the decision, cited their continued disappointment with the outcome.

