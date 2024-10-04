Left Menu

Justice Served: Odisha Court Sentences Rapist to 20 Years

In Balasore, Odisha, a court sentenced Sukura Singh to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl. The POCSO court also imposed a fine, with a potential additional sentence. The case was built on evidence from 17 witnesses and 23 exhibits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:17 IST
Justice Served: Odisha Court Sentences Rapist to 20 Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Odisha's Balasore district has sentenced Sukura Singh, 34, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape and subsequent impregnation of a 14-year-old girl last year. The special judge at the POCSO court, Ranjan Kumar Sutar, announced the sentence on Friday.

Singh, from Ganipur village in the Remuna police station area, was also fined Rs 5,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional two-year prison sentence, according to the court order. The heinous act was carried out while the victim was working at a brick kiln in Kharagpur, West Bengal.

The case came to light when the victim's family noticed changes in her behavior and physical condition, prompting an inquiry that revealed the sexual assault. The police arrested the perpetrator after an FIR was filed on July 3 of the previous year. The court's conviction was supported by testimony from 17 witnesses and 23 evidentiary exhibits, as per Special Public Prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024