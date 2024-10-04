Special Tribunal Set for Speedy Land Resolution Boosting Coal Mining

The Indian government has decided to establish a full-time special tribunal in Talcher, Odisha, aimed at fast-tracking land acquisition cases related to coal mining. This move intends to resolve the vexing problem of disputes that have slowed down the operationalization of coal mining blocks, said an official statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet approved the tribunal on October 3, 2024. It will replace the existing part-time tribunal, addressing the high number of pending cases, currently totaling 860. The full-time Presiding Officer will expedite resolution, benefiting farmers, landowners, and coal producers alike.

The tribunal will possess civil court powers, capable of summoning witnesses and examining documents, thereby strengthening the legal framework for these disputes. This initiative not only promises justice for affected parties but also aims to augment coal mining activities, contributing to India's economic growth and energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)