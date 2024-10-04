Left Menu

Special Tribunal Set for Speedy Land Resolution Boosting Coal Mining

The Indian government has announced the establishment of a full-time special tribunal in Talcher, Odisha, to expedite land acquisition cases associated with coal mining. The new tribunal aims to clear a backlog of disputes, ensuring faster resolution, aiding coal production, and enhancing energy security in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:18 IST
Special Tribunal Set for Speedy Land Resolution Boosting Coal Mining
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has decided to establish a full-time special tribunal in Talcher, Odisha, aimed at fast-tracking land acquisition cases related to coal mining. This move intends to resolve the vexing problem of disputes that have slowed down the operationalization of coal mining blocks, said an official statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet approved the tribunal on October 3, 2024. It will replace the existing part-time tribunal, addressing the high number of pending cases, currently totaling 860. The full-time Presiding Officer will expedite resolution, benefiting farmers, landowners, and coal producers alike.

The tribunal will possess civil court powers, capable of summoning witnesses and examining documents, thereby strengthening the legal framework for these disputes. This initiative not only promises justice for affected parties but also aims to augment coal mining activities, contributing to India's economic growth and energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024