Kerala MLA Accused of Phone Tapping: New Charges Filed

Kerala police have lodged an additional case against independent MLA P V Anvar, accusing him of leaking official secrets in a phone tapping scandal. This development was disclosed by officials on Friday.

The new case was initiated following a complaint by the Superintendent of Police from the Special Operations Group on October 3, according to Manjeri police. Anvar now faces charges under the Officials Secrets Act and the IT Act, including criminal conspiracy.

Previously, on September 29, the Karukachal police had also filed a case against him for allegedly tapping the calls of senior state officials. The FIR indicates that Anvar's actions jeopardized public safety by illegally intercepting telecommunications and disseminating the information through media outlets. Known for making allegations against state officials, Anvar's recent accusations have further strained his relations with the CPI(M) and the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan.

(With inputs from agencies.)