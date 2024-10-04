Left Menu

Yunus Appeals to Malaysia for Help with Rohingya Repatriation

Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's interim leader, requested Malaysia's help in addressing the Rohingya refugee repatriation to Myanmar within the ASEAN bloc. Yunus met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to discuss this issue and strengthen bilateral relations, focusing also on trade, cultural cooperation, and labor rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:53 IST
Nobel laureate and interim Bangladeshi leader Muhammad Yunus has called for Malaysia's assistance in bringing the issue of Rohingya refugee repatriation to Myanmar to the forefront of the ASEAN agenda. This request was made during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Dhaka.

Malaysia is set to assume the chairmanship of ASEAN next year, providing an opportune platform for Yunus to appeal for regional support. The meeting marked Anwar's first visit to Bangladesh in 11 years, coinciding with Yunus's recent ascent to leadership following the departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid allegations of corruption and human rights abuses.

In addition to addressing the humanitarian crisis, discussions between Yunus and Anwar touched on strengthening trade relations, finalizing a free trade agreement, and enhancing cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, energy, and education. Anwar also pledged to maintain fair treatment of Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia, highlighting the need for labor rights reform.

