Jewellery Heist: Gang of Nine Busted in Odisha

Three more members of an inter-state burglary gang were arrested for looting a jewellery shop in Odisha's Berhampur in September. With these arrests, nine people have been apprehended in connection with the theft of gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 80 lakh. The gang had connections spanning Odisha to New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, police have apprehended three additional members of an inter-state burglary gang responsible for a high-profile jewellery heist in Berhampur city, Odisha. The arrests bring the total number of suspects detained in the case to nine.

The heist, which took place on September 3, saw the theft of gold and silver ornaments worth an estimated Rs 80 lakh from a jewellery outlet near Kamapalli in the Baidyanathpur police station area. The suspects were identified as Wahajuddin from Bijinor, Himansu Verma from Uttar Pradesh, and Sanjay Ghildayal from Uttarakhand.

Among the items seized from the suspects were 10 kg of silver, Rs 1.57 lakh in cash, house-breaking tools, a scooter, and multiple mobile phones. Previously arrested gang members included the alleged mastermind Mayadhar Behera and accomplices from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

