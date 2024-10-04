Jewellery Heist: Gang of Nine Busted in Odisha

In a major breakthrough, police have apprehended three additional members of an inter-state burglary gang responsible for a high-profile jewellery heist in Berhampur city, Odisha. The arrests bring the total number of suspects detained in the case to nine.

The heist, which took place on September 3, saw the theft of gold and silver ornaments worth an estimated Rs 80 lakh from a jewellery outlet near Kamapalli in the Baidyanathpur police station area. The suspects were identified as Wahajuddin from Bijinor, Himansu Verma from Uttar Pradesh, and Sanjay Ghildayal from Uttarakhand.

Among the items seized from the suspects were 10 kg of silver, Rs 1.57 lakh in cash, house-breaking tools, a scooter, and multiple mobile phones. Previously arrested gang members included the alleged mastermind Mayadhar Behera and accomplices from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)