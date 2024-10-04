Left Menu

Five Arrested for Assault on Minor Girls in Telangana

In Telangana's Jangaon district, five men were arrested for allegedly assaulting and harassing two minor girls. The girls had escaped a rehabilitation center and were later found at a bus stand. Police have filed charges under the POCSO Act based on the girls' statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:08 IST
Five Arrested for Assault on Minor Girls in Telangana
  • India

In a disturbing incident from Jangaon district in Telangana, five men have been arrested for the alleged sexual assault and harassment of two minor girls, as confirmed by police on Friday.

The minors had initially escaped from a rehabilitation center located in Saidabad last month, subsequently prompting the center to file a missing persons report with local authorities.

After their escape, the girls reached the Jangaon bus stand. One of the girls was allegedly harassed by three men she encountered, while the second girl faced assault from a 'paan' shop owner and his acquaintance, who runs a bakery, under the guise of offering her refuge. Police acted swiftly, rescuing the minors and returning them to a secure rehabilitation center in Hyderabad. The accused have now been charged under the POCSO Act.

