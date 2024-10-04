Five Arrested for Assault on Minor Girls in Telangana

In a disturbing incident from Jangaon district in Telangana, five men have been arrested for the alleged sexual assault and harassment of two minor girls, as confirmed by police on Friday.

The minors had initially escaped from a rehabilitation center located in Saidabad last month, subsequently prompting the center to file a missing persons report with local authorities.

After their escape, the girls reached the Jangaon bus stand. One of the girls was allegedly harassed by three men she encountered, while the second girl faced assault from a 'paan' shop owner and his acquaintance, who runs a bakery, under the guise of offering her refuge. Police acted swiftly, rescuing the minors and returning them to a secure rehabilitation center in Hyderabad. The accused have now been charged under the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)