False Allegations Revealed in School Assault Case

An investigation into the alleged assault on a female school principal revealed that claims of national flag desecration were false, officials confirmed on Friday.

The incident took place in a government junior school in Birahimpur Jhajharia village, where three men, including the main suspect Tausif, attacked Principal Ajra Bano following a dispute.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S has stated that the investigation remains ongoing, clarifying that the accusation of insulting the national flag has been debunked by officials.

