False Allegations Revealed in School Assault Case

An investigation into the alleged assault on a school principal revealed the unfounded nature of national flag desecration claims. The incident involved three men attacking Principal Ajra Bano over a dispute with main suspect Tausif. The investigation continues while false flag allegations are confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:16 IST
An investigation into the alleged assault on a female school principal revealed that claims of national flag desecration were false, officials confirmed on Friday.

The incident took place in a government junior school in Birahimpur Jhajharia village, where three men, including the main suspect Tausif, attacked Principal Ajra Bano following a dispute.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S has stated that the investigation remains ongoing, clarifying that the accusation of insulting the national flag has been debunked by officials.

