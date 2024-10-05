Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Gaddiwada: Stone-Pelting Incident Leads to Arrests

Eight individuals were arrested in Gaddiwada for allegedly throwing stones at police during a protest. The unrest followed the detention of men related to a minority community's demonstration against a godman's statement. Authorities assure peace, with enhanced police presence and monitoring of social media to prevent misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 05-10-2024 00:29 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 00:29 IST
Tensions Escalate in Gaddiwada: Stone-Pelting Incident Leads to Arrests
Authorities in Gaddiwada have arrested eight individuals for allegedly hurling stones at local police during a protest that erupted on Friday evening.

The unrest occurred after members of a minority community demonstrated against a godman's controversial remarks, leading to earlier detentions.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar confirmed that no police officer was injured, contrary to rumors. Extra police have been deployed, and social media is being scrutinized to prevent misinformation from spreading further.

