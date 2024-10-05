Tensions Escalate in Gaddiwada: Stone-Pelting Incident Leads to Arrests

Authorities in Gaddiwada have arrested eight individuals for allegedly hurling stones at local police during a protest that erupted on Friday evening.

The unrest occurred after members of a minority community demonstrated against a godman's controversial remarks, leading to earlier detentions.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar confirmed that no police officer was injured, contrary to rumors. Extra police have been deployed, and social media is being scrutinized to prevent misinformation from spreading further.

(With inputs from agencies.)