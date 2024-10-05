Tensions Surge as Key Hamas Commander Killed in Israeli Strike

Tensions in the region escalated as Hamas' armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed the death of its commander, Zahi Yaser Oufi, in an Israeli strike.

The incident took place in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, resulting in the deaths of Oufi and seven other fighters, according to a statement released by Hamas on Friday.

The Israeli military acknowledged the operation, stating that it specifically targeted Oufi, the head of the Hamas network in Tulkarm, during the attack on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)