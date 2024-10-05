Tensions Surge as Key Hamas Commander Killed in Israeli Strike
Zahi Yaser Oufi, a commander of Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, was confirmed killed in an Israeli strike in Tulkarm, West Bank. The military operation claimed the lives of Oufi and seven other fighters, according to a statement by Hamas. Israel confirmed targeting the head of the Hamas network in Tulkarm.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 05-10-2024 01:46 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 01:46 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Tensions in the region escalated as Hamas' armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed the death of its commander, Zahi Yaser Oufi, in an Israeli strike.
The incident took place in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, resulting in the deaths of Oufi and seven other fighters, according to a statement released by Hamas on Friday.
The Israeli military acknowledged the operation, stating that it specifically targeted Oufi, the head of the Hamas network in Tulkarm, during the attack on Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli Soldiers Push Bodies From Rooftops in West Bank Raid Amid Rising Tensions
Israeli Military Probes Controversial Rooftop Incident in Occupied West Bank
Israeli Military Probes Apparent Mistreatment of Bodies in West Bank Raid
Satellite news network Al Jazeera says Israel raids its office in Ramallah in the West Bank and orders it closed, reports AP.
Gaza and the West Bank: The Economic Freefall Amid Unrelenting Conflict