Tensions Surge as Key Hamas Commander Killed in Israeli Strike

Zahi Yaser Oufi, a commander of Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, was confirmed killed in an Israeli strike in Tulkarm, West Bank. The military operation claimed the lives of Oufi and seven other fighters, according to a statement by Hamas. Israel confirmed targeting the head of the Hamas network in Tulkarm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 05-10-2024 01:46 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 01:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tensions in the region escalated as Hamas' armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed the death of its commander, Zahi Yaser Oufi, in an Israeli strike.

The incident took place in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, resulting in the deaths of Oufi and seven other fighters, according to a statement released by Hamas on Friday.

The Israeli military acknowledged the operation, stating that it specifically targeted Oufi, the head of the Hamas network in Tulkarm, during the attack on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

