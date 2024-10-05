American Citizen's Death in Lebanon Sparks U.S. Concerns

A U.S. citizen, Kamel Ahmad Jawad, lost his life in Lebanon following an Israeli airstrike, the State Department confirmed on Friday. Jawad, originally from Dearborn, Michigan, has become the center of attention as Washington seeks to understand the circumstances surrounding his death.

Initially, it was believed Jawad was a legal resident rather than a citizen. However, this status was clarified, and the U.S. has acknowledged his citizenship. "We are aware and alarmed at the reports of Kamel Jawad's death," stated a Department spokesperson, underscoring the emphasis on protecting civilians.

The ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon target Hezbollah militants, as claimed by Israel. The Lebanese government reports numerous casualties and a significant displacement crisis, while Michigan's governor calls for more U.S. efforts to aid citizens stranded amidst the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)