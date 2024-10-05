Left Menu

Strike in Tripoli: Hamas Leader and Family Killed

Saeed Atallah, a prominent figure in Hamas' al-Qassam brigades, and his three family members were killed in an Israeli strike on a Palestinian refugee camp in Tripoli, Lebanon. The incident occurred on a Saturday, and Israeli authorities have yet to provide any comments on the strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 05-10-2024 08:11 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 08:11 IST
Saeed Atallah, a prominent leader within Hamas' armed wing, the al-Qassam brigades, was killed along with three family members in an Israeli airstrike targeting a Palestinian refugee camp located in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli. This report was confirmed by Hamas-affiliated media sources on Saturday.

The airstrike has drawn significant attention, as the Israeli government has not issued any official comments or statements regarding the strike incident. The lack of response leaves many questions unanswered about the motivations and circumstances behind this military action.

The event underscores the ongoing tension and conflict in the region, highlighting the volatile relationship between Israel and Palestinian factions operating in Lebanon. The strike has inevitably intensified international scrutiny on the security and humanitarian situation in these areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

