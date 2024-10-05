Rahul Gandhi Summoned: Defamation Case Sparks Controversy

Rahul Gandhi, the prominent Congress leader, has been summoned by a special court in Pune. The summons relates to a criminal defamation case initiated by Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of the Hindutva figure Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Gandhi is accused of making objectionable remarks against Savarkar.

The controversy began when Satyaki Savarkar lodged a complaint last year, alleging that Gandhi falsely claimed Savarkar had recounted in a book that he and some friends had attacked a Muslim man. The remarks were purportedly made during Gandhi's speech in London, March 2023.

Sangram Kolhatkar, attorney for the complainant, confirmed that the special court for MPs and MLAs demanded Gandhi's presence on October 23. This case was moved from the Judicial Magistrate First Class court and carries a potential charge under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)