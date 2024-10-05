Left Menu

Tragic Clash in North Waziristan: Six Pakistani Soldiers Lose Lives

Six Pakistani soldiers, including Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shoukat, were killed during a clash with Islamist militants in North Waziristan, bordering Afghanistan. This tragic incident occurred Friday night, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-10-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 12:13 IST
Tragic Clash in North Waziristan: Six Pakistani Soldiers Lose Lives
soldiers
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Six Pakistani soldiers, including a high-ranking officer, were killed in a skirmish with Islamist militants in North Waziristan, a region troubled by ongoing conflict, according to a military statement released on Saturday.

Among the casualties was Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shoukat, who was reportedly leading the operation against the militants. The clash occurred on Friday night in the tribal district near the Afghanistan border.

This incident underscores the persistent security challenges faced by the Pakistani military in its efforts to combat militancy in the Northwest of the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024